Grand reception for Kishan, Bandi in Telangana

HYDERABAD : The state unit of BJP on Thursday felicitated Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy and legislator from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who recently took charge as Union coal and mines minister and Minister of state for home affairs respectively. The BJP leaders also felicitated newly elected party MPs from Telangana.

Kishan, who was landed in Hyderabad for the first time after assuming charge as the Union minister, arrived at the Begumpet Airport at around 5 pm when he was accorded a warm welcome by the party cadre and leaders. From there, all the BJP MPs and other leaders went to state BJP office in Nampally in a procession.