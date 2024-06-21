Telangana: Furore in political circles over coal block auction

HYDERABAD : The Union government’s decision to auction the Sravanapalli coal block in Telangana has sparked a war of words between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy is set to launch the 10th round of commercial coal mines auction, including the Sravanapalli coal block located in the Godavari valley coalfield of Mancherial district, in Hyderabad on June 21.

The BRS points to the state government’s “inefficiency” in stopping the Centre from going ahead with the coal mines auction in the state with its working President KT Rama Rao alleging that the BJP and Congress were conspiring to privatise the Singareni company. The Congress, on the other hand, blames the BRS, alleging that it was the pink party that supported the decision to auction the coal blocks when it was in power.

For the record, the Centre introduced the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Bill in 2005 to start the coal blocks auction regime in the country. During a debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha on March 4, 2015, the then BRS MP Godem Nagesh said that his party supports the bill.