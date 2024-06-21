Will revoke allocation after BRS returns to power: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD : Finding fault with the decision of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to attend the coal block auction in Hyderabad on Friday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday warned the prospective bidders that the BRS would come to power after four-and-a-half years and revoke the decision of allocating coal blocks to private players.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP and Congress were hatching a conspiracy to privatise Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). He said that the BRS government protected the SCCL for 10 years.

Rama Rao also alleged that the NDA government at the Centre and the Congress government in the state were undermining Singareni by opting to auction coal mines in Telangana instead of allocating them directly to SCCL.

“The Centre is auctioning more than 60 mines in the country, including one in Singareni, starting tomorrow. The state government’s participation in the auction contradicts its previous stance of opposing the auction and seeking direct allocation from the Centre to Singareni,” the BRS working president said.

He recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as TPCC president, had written to the Centre asking for the cancellation of the Singareni mines auction and requesting direct allocation to SCCL. “Why is the chief minister silent now over the Centre’s decision to auction coal blocks in the Singareni area?” Rama Rao asked.

He recalled that the BRS government stalled the auctioning of coal mines in the Singareni area for the past nine years to safeguard the future of SCCL and its workers.

“With 16 MPs, AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is trying to halt the privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant and safeguarding the interests of his state. In contrast, the 16 elected MPs from Telangana, both from Congress and BJP, remain silent about the Centre’s attempt to harm the state’s prospects through the auction of coal blocks,” Rama Rao alleged.