Youth accidentally hangs himself while making reel video in Telangana

WARANGAL : An attempt to create a viral reel on social media platforms turned fatal for a young man in Narsampet town, Warangal, on Wednesday night.

A 23-year-old man allegedly staged a fake hanging for a reel, but it turned out to be fatal as he accidentally strangled himself and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as K Ajay.

According to sources, Ajay frequently used to make reels and posted them on social media platforms to go viral. On Wednesday night, he left his sister’s house and went to his residence. He went into the kitchen, placed his phone on the refrigerator to shoot a video, and staged a fake hanging, leading to his death.

When Ajay’s mother, Devamma, returned from her daughter’s house, she knocked on the door but did not receive any response from Ajay. She then immediately shouted for help from neighbours, who then broke open the doors, finding Ajay hanging from the ceiling in the kitchen.

Speaking to the media, Narsampet Inspector

D Ramana Murthy stated that a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and the body was shifted to the Narsampet Government Hospital for a postmortem examination.