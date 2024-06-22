Coal Minister Kishan Reddy pledges support amidst concerns over Singareni's future

HYDERABAD : Stating that he knew the importance of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said that he would soon have a meeting with the officials of the ministry as well as SCCL and discuss the issues raised by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

After formally launching the auction of the 10th tranche of coal blocks here on Friday, Kishan said that there would be no danger to Singareni and its employees in future.

The Union minister said that the Centre was according equal importance to Coal India Limited and SCCL. Stating that the coal blocks were being auctioned as per the orders of the Supreme Court, Kishan said that the revenue generated from the auction of coal blocks would go to the respective state governments.

Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, attended the auction. During the event, he requested the Centre not to auction coal blocks in Telangana and allot them instead to Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

In the 10th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions, the Union ministry of Coal offered a total of 67 mines, which are spread across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana.These include both fully explored, partially explored and three coking coal mines.

The commencement of sale of tender documents will start from today and the details of the mines, including auction terms and timelines, can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform and website of Ministry of Coal. The auction will be held online.