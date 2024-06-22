Coal Minister Kishan Reddy pledges support amidst concerns over Singareni's future

HYDERABAD : Stating that he knew the importance of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said that he would soon have a meeting with the officials of the ministry as well as SCCL and discuss the issues raised by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
After formally launching the auction of the 10th tranche of coal blocks here on Friday, Kishan said that there would be no danger to Singareni and its employees in future.
The Union minister said that the Centre was according equal importance to Coal India Limited and SCCL. Stating that the coal blocks were being auctioned as per the orders of the Supreme Court, Kishan said that the revenue generated from the auction of coal blocks would go to the respective state governments.
Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, attended the auction. During the event, he requested the Centre not to auction coal blocks in Telangana and allot them instead to Singareni Collieries Company Limited.
In the 10th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions, the Union ministry of Coal offered a total of 67 mines, which are spread across Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana.These include both fully explored, partially explored and three coking coal mines.
The commencement of sale of tender documents will start from today and the details of the mines, including auction terms and timelines, can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform and website of Ministry of Coal. The auction will be held online.
‘Lifeline of all industries’
Addressing the gathering, Kishan emphasised the critical role of coal as the lifeline for all industries and its pivotal contribution in achieving a five trillion-dollar economy. He said that all coal entrepreneurs should collaborate towards the nation’s development and align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India Atmanirbhar in coal by making collective efforts and reducing the dependency on coal imports.
He reiterated the importance of enhancing domestic coal production for country’s economic growth. “It is crucial to work towards advancing in coal sector and our efforts today will make the future brighter. It was also informed that the revenue generated from the auctioned coal blocks goes to the respective state governments,” he said.
Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey promised to provide all the necessary support to the coal block allottees by improving ease of doing business. Ministry of Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena and others were present on the occasion.
‘SCCL needs new blocks’
Meanwhile, Vikramarka urged the Centre to allocate all the coal blocks in the state to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).
Stating that “Telangana’s son” and Coal Minister Kishan Reddy is aware of the local conditions, he reminded the Centre that Singareni had requested the Coal Ministry to allocate four crucial coal blocks — Sattupalli Block-3, Koyagudem Block-3, Shravanapalli Block and PK OC dip side — to the company.
However, during the auction, Sattupalli Block-3 was acquired by Avantika Private Limited, and Koyagudem Block-3 by Auro Mining Private Limited, he said.
The Coal Ministry has decided to allocate other blocks in the Singareni area through auctions as well, Bhatti said.
Singareni, which currently operates 39 mines and employs 40,000 workers, will reduce to eight mines and 8,000 workers within the next 15 years, potentially leading to its closure, if the new coal blocks were not allotted, he said.
“We cannot imagine or wish for such an outcome,” he added.
“With a rich history of 135 years, Singareni, the first public sector coal company in the country, is in a critical situation due to the auction process. Your taking charge as the Union minister of Coal has revived hopes for a bright future for Singareni,” Bhatti said.
We request you to ensure allocation of coal blocks and, if necessary, amend the law to protect Singareni, bringing a new dawn to the lives of the people and workers of this region,” he added.