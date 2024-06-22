Food safety team find six hostels without FSSAI licenses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Food Safety team from the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana inspected six hostels in the Ayyappa Society, Madhapur, on Wednesday. All six hostels were found to be operating without Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licenses.

At R3 Colive, the teams found rusted dosa tawa, and gutka spit marks on kitchen walls. Rotten tomatoes, potatoes and stale-coloured chips were also found. Samples of chilli sauce, tomato sauce, and tea powder failed spot tests due to the presence of colour. A similar scene was witnessed at Sri Laxmi Executive Men’s Hostel.

At Hari Heaven Luxury Men’s Hostel, various expired masalas were found and ants were observed in a water dispenser.

At 7 Hills Luxury PG for Men, the team found cockroaches in the kitchen and open dustbins.

At Tirumala Executive Men’s Hostel, authorities rice flour infested with pests.

At Mamata Executive Women’s PG, the team found usage of synthetic food colours and drinking water (pH 8.45) failed the spot test.

Samples of loose dals, rawa, packed masala powder were collected from above establishments for lab tests. Notices will be issued by CFS.