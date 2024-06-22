Telangana: Heated arguments in CBI court over VIP treatment for approver Dastagiri

HYDERABAD : The CBI court at Nampally on Friday witnessed heated arguments between the legal team representing YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy and counsels for the CBI over the “VIP treatment accorded to accused-turned-approver Dastagiri”.

Appearing for Avinash Reddy, Umamaheswar Rao accused the CBI of handling Dastagiri with kid gloves. “Dastagiri has asked the CBI court in Hyderabad to remove him from the list of accused and instead be considered a witness, as he has agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Allowing Dastagiri to turn approver could set a worrying example, letting serious offenders off the hook if they agree to testify,” counsel said.

CBI counsel Anil Talwar said that the CBI had no issues with Dastagiri’s request to be treated as a witness, provided the court approved it. This drew strong opposition from Umamaheswar Rao, who warned that this could encourage other criminals to manipulate the system by becoming approvers.

Dastagiri’s lawyer countered the claims of special treatment, but Umamaheswar Rao was persistent. He pointed out that despite Dastagiri’s admission to the murder on August 25, 2021, the CBI did not arrest him. Instead, they recorded his statement and let him go, which he argued was highly irregular.

Umamaheswar pointed out that neither Avinash nor his father Bhaskar were listed as accused in the CBI’s chargesheet. He expressed frustration over what he said was the CBI’s interference during their defense.The court scheduled the next hearing for July 5.