Union Min Bandi Sanjay demands action in tribal woman torture case in Nagarkurnool, Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Condemning the brutal torture of a tribal woman in Moula Chintapally of Nagarkurnool district, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Friday said that stringent action should be taken against the accused.

“It’s shameful. The state government and the police must take such stringent action against the accused persons that they should tremble before even thinking of doing something like this,” Sanjay said.

Inhuman act

The victim, a Chenchu tribal, was brutally beaten and her private parts were burnt for not turning up for work by her employer, his wife and their associate on June 8.

However, the incident came to light on Thursday after the victim recovered from her injuries. The 27-year-old victim used to work alongside her husband on agricultural land owned by Bandi Venkatesh and Bandi Shivamma. After a fight with her husband, she went to her mother’s place. Learning about her absence from work, Venkatesh forcefully brought her back to the village and locked her up.

Victim hospitalised

Venkatesh, his wife Shivamma and Lingaswamy, their associate, then tortured the woman to the extent that she was grievously injured, with 3% burns on her body. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Following her release from the hospital, the victim filed a complaint with the Kollapur police. On Friday, the police arrested Venkatesh, Shivamma and Lingaswamy and charged them with rape and attempted murder.