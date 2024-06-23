BRS regime’s Act on land, patta may be replaced

HYDERABAD : Following complications in the implementation of the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act (TRLPPBA) 2020 that was introduced by the previous BRS regime, the Congress government plans to replace it with a new Land Administration Act in the upcoming Budget session.

Sources said that the TRLPPBA is likely to be replaced or repealed.

They said that the drafting of the proposed Bill has been completed, and the government is likely to send it to the law department to see if any clause in it contravenes the Constitutional provisions.

Incidentally, the Dharani committee constituted to look into the anomalies in the integrated land records management system noticed that the Revenue Act brought by the BRS government lacked clarity on various land titling issues.

A key member in the Dharani committee told TNIE that the current land administration Act fails to allocate work, and power, among the Revenue department officials. He said that there was no provision in the TRLPPBA as to whom to approach when a landowner faces issues.

The Dharani committee member added that on top of not having guidelines and a roadmap to resolve issues, the current Act has become an impediment to deal with several critical issues.

“In case of any grievances, the land claimant doesn’t have any window. He or she has to move court. If you apply in Dharani portal, there is no time frame defined in the TRLPPBA. The applicants are only left with the option of approaching the judiciary, as the revenue courts have been abolished,” the panel member said on condition of anonymity.

At present, the applications addressed to the tahsildar are being opened only through the login access given to collectors, and are being approved through collectors while the certificates are generated in the name of tahsildars. In the new legislation, the state government aims to address these practical problems, the panel member said.

It may be mentioned here that the Dharani committee also recommended the state government integrate various Revenue and land related Acts.

It’s the law of the land

The Assembly passed the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbook Act (Act 9 of 2020) and it came into force on November 29, 2020 by virtue of notification vide GO Ms. No. 116, dated November 28 2020, replacing the ROR Act.