Congress, BJP joined hands to sell Telangana’s coal mines: KTR

HYDERABAD : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Congress and BJP had clandestinely joined hands to auction Telangana’s coal mines while it was the pink party that understood and fought for the aspirations of the people of the region for decades.

“The Congress, on the other hand, ignored these aspirations and has cruelly suppressed and killed thousands of youngsters,” Rama Rao said.

He claimed ever since A Revanth Reddy became the chief minister, every resident of Telangana has been observing how the Congress and BJP have been colluding to mortgage the interests of the state. Rama Rao reiterated that the BRS, under the leadership of K Chandrasekhar Rao, had always opposed the sale of coal blocks in Telangana and had never participated in any auctions.

He stated that although the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre unilaterally auctioned Telangana’s coal blocks, no mining commenced due to stiff opposition by the BRS.

Rama Rao pointed out that the two companies Revanth mentioned had also secured mines in Takli, Jena and Bellora in Maharashtra when the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP government was in power. He reminded Revanth not to overlook this fact. Rama Rao accused the Congress and BJP governments of acting as partners in crime when it came to mortgaging the rights, properties and resources of Telangana. “The people of Telangana are aware of how Congress failed to protect the state’s riparian rights and now, with Revanth’s cooperation with BJP, the plan to privatise Singareni is exposed,” he said.

Rama Rao said that history will not forgive Revanth, his deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Union minister Kishan Reddy for participating in auctioning the state’s coal mines. “The people of Telangana, at the right time, will teach a strong lesson to these national parties for their betrayal,” he added.

Digging deep