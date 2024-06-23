Debt-hit powerloom weaver ends life in Telangana

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : A 47-year-old powerloom weaver, Kudikyala Nagaraju, ended his life late on Friday, unable to bear the burden of mounting debts. Nagaraju, a resident of Rajiv Nagar (11th ward) in the Sircilla district headquarters, had been struggling to support his family.

According to Lavanya, his wife, Nagaraju had not received any orders for the past six months, leaving him without work and under mounting financial pressure. With loans from private agencies and banks piling up, he found himself unable to clear his debt.

Lavanya said that the pressure and humiliation from creditors became too much to bear. On Friday night, Nagaraju consumed acid used for cleaning toilets. His family rushed him to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Nagaraju had accumulated Rs 4 lakh in debt and had been particularly distressed in recent days over his inability to pay for his son’s college admission fees, books and clothes. His son had recently been admitted to a private college for his first year of Intermediate. Nagaraju is survived by his wife and two sons.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the Sircilla weavers’ community. With lack of orders from both private and government sectors, the powerloom industry has come to a standstill, leaving many weavers and workers without employment. The powerloom workers are now urging the government to intervene and provide assistance to prevent such tragedies.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)