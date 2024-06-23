MDMA delivery via private bus drivers, five held

HYDERABAD : Madhapur police along with the Telangana Anti Narcotic Bureau (TGNAB) sleuths apprehended one drug peddler and four customers for possession of 12.72 grams of MDMA. The officials also traced 50 customers of the network and identified four private buses involved in drug peddling on Friday.

The main accused, Gosangi Venkata Sai Charan (25), a native of AP, works as an executive in a travel company. He has been engaged in supplying MDMA to as many as 50 customers in Hyderabad and different cities of AP and Karnataka, the police said.

According to police, Charan packed small quantities of MDMA in paper boxes and concealed them in envelopes. He then handed over the envelopes to drivers of private travel buses who were moving from Bengaluru to other states. He paid Rs 100 for these unauthorised parcel transactions, the cops said.

The drug receivers from Hyderabad collected the parcels directly from the driver, the police said. Based on credible information, the police found that Charan travelled to Hyderabad to supply MDMA to his regular customers, and then apprehended him. Notices are being served to all the travel agencies and the buses will be seized, the cops added.