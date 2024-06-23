Revanth should order inquiry into KCR’s financial imprudence: Kishan

HYDERABAD : Demanding a comprehensive probe into financial havoc caused by the alleged “misrule of the BRS regime”, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should order an inquiry instead of “merely bemoaning the destruction caused to the state’s economy”.

The Union minister stated that on behalf of the Union government, he will write a letter to the state government seeking such an inquiry.

Speaking to reporters here, Kishan alleged that the previous BRS government and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao destroyed Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). “In 2014, Singareni had a bank balance of Rs 3,500 crore. KCR pushed Singareni into debts. Genco did not pay bills to Singareni on time. Telangana Genco owes Rs 8,056 crore to Singareni. Overall the Telangana government has to pay Rs 30,000 crore to Singareni,” he said.

When BRS was in power, political interference increased in Singareni, Kishan added. He alleged that the family of KCR robbed Singareni and used the company for political gains.

Reiterating that the Union government will not privatise Singareni, Kishan recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also made an assurance to this effect.

“Singareni will benefit if it secures coal blocks through auction rather than being allotted blocks,” the Union minister said, adding: “Royalty from the auction of coal mines goes to the state government. Centre will not take even a single rupee. All this money used to go into the pockets of Congress leaders earlier.”

He alleged that due to the negligence of the state government, Telangana lost Rs 2,500 crore in revenue.