Telangana: Against all odds, this student makes it to IIT-Kharagpur

ADILABAD : When toppers of exams such as JEE (Mains & Advanced) and NEET or even classes 10 and 12 hail the support, encouragement and sacrifice of their family members, it shows how important a strong support system is for the success of one aspirant. However, for the young Durgam Charan Tej, who was abandoned by his mother soon after his birth and lost his father at the tender age of six, the lack of privilege — family or generational wealth — did not stop him from realising his dream and securing a seat at the prestigious IIT-Kharagpur in West Bengal.

A student of the Telangana Social Welfare Boys’ Gurukulam Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bellampalli, Charan’s journey is a testament to determination and resilience, highlighting how government school students can compete with their private school counterparts, his uncle Durgam Venkati tells TNIE.

Born into a poor family in Chakpelli village in Bellampalli mandal, Charan faced many hardships from a young age. His father passed away when he was just six years old after his mother abandoned him to marry someone else and build a new family. Without the presence of both parents, his father’s elder brother, Durgam Venkati, and his wife, Pramila, took responsibility for him. They admitted him to a Christian hostel in Mancherial, where he completed his SSC.

After that, he took the entrance examination and secured a seat at the Bellampalli CoE. Following his Intermediate, he appeared for the JEE Mains and Advanced examinations, securing the 2,778 all-India rank that earned him a seat at IIT Kharagpur in the first phase of counselling.

Speaking to TNIE, Charan expresses his ambition to establish a software company that prioritises hiring orphan and semi-orphan students. “Having faced these challenges myself, I understand the struggles of orphans,” he says.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the Bellampalli CoE, says he feels immense pride at Charan’s achievement. “He is a source of pride for the erstwhile Adilabad district and our CoE,” he remarks.