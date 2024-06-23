Telangana government extends Rs 2L aid to tribal woman tortured by relatives

HYDERABAD : The state government extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Eshwaramma, a tribal woman tortured by her kin. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday visited her at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Speaking to reporters, he condemned the incident as unfortunate and said that the state government would provide Rs 2 lakh in financial aid and ensure strict action is taken against the accused.

It may be recalled that Eshwaramma, a resident of Molachintapally village in Kollapur mandal, was brutally beaten and her private parts were burnt by her employer, his wife and her relatives on June 8 for not turning up for work.

The 27-year-old victim used to work alongside her husband on agricultural land owned by Bandi Venkatesh and Bandi Shivamma, believed to be related to her. After a fight with her husband, she went to her mother’s place. Learning about her absence from work, Venkatesh forcefully brought her back to the village and locked her up.

Venkatesh, his wife Shivamma and Lingaswamy, along with their associate, then tortured the woman to the extent that she was grievously injured, with 3% burns on her body.

She was admitted to a hospital for treatment.