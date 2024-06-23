Telangana: NSUI protests at Kishan’s residence against NEET

HYDERABAD : Activists of the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress, along with representatives of several other student unions, on Saturday attempted to lay siege to the residence of Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, demanding scrapping of the NEET (Undergraduate) examination.

However, the police foiled their attempts and arrested the NSUI activists, including its state president Balmoor Venkat.

Speaking to the media at Nallakunta police station, Venkat said that he had sought an appointment with Kishan to submit a representation on the NEET examination, in which question papers were allegedly leaked. He added that the NSUI attempted to lay siege to Kishan’s residence as they were not allowed to meet the Union minister. Venkat also demanded the Centre repeal NEET, and tender an open apology to students as well as parents. “Over 60,000 students have appeared for NEET in the state, while 24 lakh appeared nationwide. Their careers, in fact their future, are at stake. Justice should be done to these students,” Venkat said.