Telangana: Pickle, masala units raided by food cops

HYDERABAD : The Commissioner of Food Safety, Task Force, Telangana on Thursday inspected pickle-making and masala-manufacturing units at IDA Moula Ali and Cherlapally and found them operating without FSSAI licence and unhygienic conditions.

In Ramabai Joshi Industries, no medical fitness certificates were available for food handlers with FBO and the renewed FSSAI licence copy was not displayed.

Semi-prepared pickles stored inside plastic barrels were without expiry date labels. The passage leading to the garlic peeling area has damaged floors and holes, indicating possible rat infestation at the premises.

At DB Joshi Masala Manufacturing Company the Task Force seized flower brand tamarind and packed cumin seeds without proper label declaration. However, a true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed at the office premises. As per the records available, pest control for the premises is done for every 15 days.

At a pickle-making unit VRV Foods, the team found that the water analysis report for the RO water used in cooking was not available with the FBO.

Parts of the packing machinery were found rusted and insect-proof screens were not found and houseflies were seen inside the manufacturing premises.

Some food handlers were found wearing aprons and hair caps. However, a true copy of the FSSAI licence was displayed. A FoSTaC certificate was available for the supervisor working at the premises.