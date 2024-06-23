Two held for jewellery store robbery bid in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Medchal police, along with Central Crime Station sleuths and Special Operations Team (SOT), apprehended the two men involved in an attempted robbery at a jewellery store in Medchal on Thursday.

According to police, 16 teams scoured through footage from 161 CCTV cameras to trace the accused identified as Nazim Aziz Kotadia, 36 and Shaik Sohail, 23. While one of the accused had worn a mask, the other had donned a burqa.

The duo had entered the jewellery store posing as customers, threatened the owner with a knife, demanding gold. Though the store owner sustained a stab injury on his left shoulder, he thwarted the robbery by shouting for help. The duo fled on a bike.

CCTV footage revealed they had parked their bike about one km from the store and escaped in an autorickshaw. “Upon verification of the registration number, we learned the bike was stolen from the OU area,” stated Medchal DCP N Koti Reddy.

He said that Kotadia had implemented the same modus operandi to rob a jewellery store in Chaderghat. He was arrested and sent to Chanchalguda jail, where he met Sohail, and together they planned this robbery.

“The two had conducted reconnaissance of 10 jewellery shops across Hyderabad before deciding on Medchal,” the DCP added.

As per their plan, they stole a bike within the OU police station limits and parked it on the outskirts of Medchal two days before the crime. They were with a driver, Salman, who participated in the reconnaissance and later helped them escape. “Salman is currently absconding,” the police noted.

Kotadia, originally from Mumbai, had settled in Hyderabad with his family.