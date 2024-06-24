Black spots on Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH to be fixed with Rs 325 crore funds: Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA : Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that 17 black spots have been identified on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway and these will be rectified by the end of this year.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a flyover on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 at Chityal under the Nakrekal Assembly constituency of Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat said: “Around 17 black spots (accident prone areas) have been identified on this highway. Measures are being taken to fix these black spots at a cost of Rs 325 crore. The works on this project will be completed by December this year.”

“We have also requested the Union government to sanction `16,000 crore for laying new roads and upgrading the existing ones in Nakrekal constituency,” he added.

Stating that efforts are being made to ensure all-round development in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the minister said: “We managed to get around Rs 500 crore funds allocated for the district. All the promises made during the Assembly elections will be fulfilled in the next four and a half years.”

“The state government has already initiated measures to waive up to Rs 2 lakh crop loans of farmers. We will implement this scheme by August 15. The Indiramma housing scheme too will be implemented very soon,” he said.

“The CM also has sanctioned Rs 2,200 crore for other projects, including Srisailam Left Bank Canal project,” he added.

The minister also disclosed that the government is planning to set up a junior college in Chityal. The Chityal government hospital has already been upgraded into a 50-bed facility with the help of donors and a trauma care centre is also being set up at Nakrekal tollgate with the help of NRIs, he added.