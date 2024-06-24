Drop in value of output from fruits and vegetables in Telangana

HYDERABAD : A new statistical report from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed that Telangana accrued Rs 4,42,893 in the category of value of output from fruits and vegetables for the year 2022–23. This marks a 14.15% drop from a value of output of Rs 5,15,935 in 2021–22.

The report, titled ‘Statistical Report on Value of Output from Agriculture and Allied Sectors 2024’, showed that the percentage share of fruits and vegetables (28.2%) in value terms has surpassed that of cereals (27%). In 2022–2023, West Bengal reported a value of output over Rs 49 lakh, the highest in the country.

While Uttar Pradesh reported over Rs 70 lakhs value of the output of cereals, Telangana reported Rs 28,74,317 in the category in 2022–23. There has been a drop of over Rs 6 lakh in the state’s value of output of cereals in 2021–22.

Telangana has also seen a slight fall in the value of the output of pulses. While the state had accrued Rs 1,88,331 in 2021–22, the state accrued Rs 1,61,571 in 2022–23. The report showed that gram and arhar together accounted for nearly 59% of the value of the output of pulses.

As per the report, Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of fishing and aquaculture. While Andhra Pradesh accrued a value of output over Rs 79 lakh in 2022–23, Telangana accrued over Rs 3 lakh.