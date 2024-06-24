Hyderabad: Cops from Uppal, Nagole police stations shunted for misconduct

HYDERABAD : Citing lapses in handling sensitive cases, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police (CP) Tarun Joshi issued orders on Sunday transferring officials from Uppal and Nagole police stations due to allegations of negligence and misconduct.

In the first case, a couple approached Shankar, sub-inspector (SI) at Uppal police station, alleging that a group of men, which included the brother of a local corporator, recorded their video and blackmailed them saying that they would upload them on social media. The five accused — Amar, Maruthi, Uday, Ram Charan and Shakshavalli — were arrested but under minor charges. Later, the SI demanded a bribe, which prompted the couple to approach the DCP, who found Shankar and Circle Inspector (CI) Election Reddy negligent in their actions. They were both attached to the CP’s office.

On the possibility of suspending the SI and CI, CP Joshi said the matter is being reviewed by senior officials. Based on the report, further action will be taken, he said, adding that CI Election Reddy was on leave when the entire matter took place. All the factors will be considered in the report and action will be taken accordingly, said the CP.

Action after inquiry: CP

In another case, Inspector Parashuram of Nagole police station was accused of failing to register a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and intimidating the complainants. He was attached to the CP’s office. An internal inquiry has been ordered to establish the facts. Further actions, including potential suspensions, are being considered against an SI and an ASI involved in the case.

On suspension of Parashuram, CP Joshi said that departmental lapses were identified and internal inquiries are underway. Final actions will be determined based on the inquiry reports, he added.

IG Ranganath suspends two CIs

IGP (Multizone-I) AV Ranganath ordered the suspension of Satthupalli Rural CI N Venkatesham and Mulugu Special Branch CI Ch Sridhar on Sunday. Venkatesham was found to be involved in corruption by supporting gambling dens in the Satthupalli Rural area. Meanwhile Sridhar was found misusing his authority and registering false cases. Following several complaints to the police, an investigation was launched into gambling centres operating in the Satthupalli Rural area. Venkatesham used to provide information about impending police raids to the card players. Additionally, he actively colluded with the gambling dens and had financial transactions with them. Between 2022 and 2023, Sridhar, who served as the inspector of Khammam Two-Town police station, registered a false case against a local journalist under several sections of the Arms Act, as well as Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC in 2022.