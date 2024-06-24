Hyderabad doctors present papers at global meet of vascular surgeons

HYDERABAD : Dr PC Gupta and Dr Syed Mohammed Ali Ahmed, vascular surgeons from Hyderabad, presented their papers during the annual session of the World Federation of Vascular Societies in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday.

Dr Gupta is the president of Vascular Society of India and HoD, Care Hospitals and Dr Ali Ahmed is the consultant vascular surgeon at Medicover. They were the only two vascular surgeons from India to present papers at the prestigious events.

Dr Gupta’s paper was Thoracic Outlet Syndrome presented at the plenary while Dr Ali Ahmed’s paper was on the management of Lymphedema Nostras Verrucosa and presented in the World Forum.

The series represented how doctors diagnose, treat and manage advanced cases.

The Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) is the premier scientific meeting for over 1,500 of the world’s foremost surgeons and allied health professionals.