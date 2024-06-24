Modi should apologise to youth, says Owaisi

HYDERABAD : AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for irregularities in the NEET and cancellation of other exams, including the UGC-NET, due to the question paper leak row.

The exams are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), whose Director-General Subodh Kumar Singh was removed on Sunday.

Owaisi accused the PM of endangering the future of youngsters. “Exam warrior,” @narendramodi, has waged a war on our youth’s future. First it was NEET UG (~23 lakh students), then UGC-NET (~9 lakh students). Then CSIR-NET was cancelled (~2 lakh students). NEET-PG (~2 lakh) was cancelled a night before the exam,” said the Hyderabad MP posted on X.

Holding Modi and his Cabinet ministers responsible for the scam, Owaisi demanded an apology from the PM. “The responsibility lies with Modi and his ministers. Our youth deserve an apology from the PM and justice from his government,” he added.

Owaisi had earlier remarked that “the NEET exam has become a joke” and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored re-examination.

“.... Have some shame, BJP people. Twenty-four lakh children appeared for the exam. You are saying we will conduct a re-exam for only 1,500 and take away grace marks. There should be a total re-exam. The NTA is nonsense. Its head is an RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) man from Madhya Pradesh,” Owaisi had said.