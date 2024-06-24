Pilot project: Integrated schools in Kodangal, Madhira

HYDERABAD : In a step that is likely to help modernise government and residential schools across the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the process of establishing integrated residential schools in each Assembly constituency.

At a review meeting on Sunday, the chief minister and officials examined several models proposed by architects for the integrated campuses. Revanth instructed the officials to ensure that modern buildings, apart from classrooms, are constructed to provide all necessary facilities to the students to facilitate quality education and directed them to prepare prototypes. These school buildings should be on par with international schools, the chief minister noted. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari also attended the meeting.

20 acres of land acquired

For the pilot phase of the initiative, two model schools will be set up in Kodangal, which is represented by the chief minister, and Madhira, which is represented by the deputy chief minister. Government authorities have acquired 20 acres of land in these areas.

Soon after the Congress assumed power in the state, the government decided to establish integrated residential schools in each constituency. The idea is to set up SC, ST, OBC and minority residential schools in one place.

Phase-wise implementation

These campuses will be built in all the constituencies in a phase-wise manner. The integrated residential school complex will be established on 20-25 acres of land. The government has decided to build these buildings at one place and develop them as ‘mini education hubs’.

With this, the government has determined that along with the talent of the students, the spirit of competition will increase and caste and religious discrimination will be removed, sources said.