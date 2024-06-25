Congress leader sulks after induction of BRS MLA

JAGTIAL: Senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who is unhappy over the induction of BRS Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar into the grand old party, was pacified by IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Jeevan held an emergency meeting with his supporters in Jagtial and found fault with the decision of the Congress. “I expected the leadership to at least inform me before welcoming Sanjay into the party,” the senior leader said.

As the MLC and his followers were peeved over the party’s decision, Congress leaders met him in the afternoon. However, Jeevan’s camp was not satisfied. Vakiti Satyam Reddy, a close aide of Jeevan, resigned as the state coordinator of the Congress Kisan Cell. The IT minister then called on Jeevan in the evening.

Speaking to reporters later, Sridhar Babu said that he met Jeevan as the latter was unhappy over Sunday’s decision. “Jeevan Reddy is a senior leader and he should guide the party,” Sridhar Babu said.

Even after the meeting, the sulking MLC’s followers said the latter would take a decision at an appropriate time.

Jeevan has been nurturing the Jagtial segment for over four decades and is said to have plans to promote a family member there. With Sanjay’s entry into the Congress on Sunday, the senior leader is likely to lose his grip. At one time, there was talk that Jeevan might switch his loyalties to another party. But his followers did not confirm it.