Congress leaders in Delhi to lobby for PCC chief, other posts

HYDERABAD: As CM A Revanth Reddy’s tenure as TPCC chief draws to a close on June 27, the Congress high command is reportedly considering its options carefully amidst shifting political dynamics following the recent Lok Sabha results.

The unpalatable election outcome has resulted in the party scrutinising potential appointments more closely, with an emphasis on representation from SC, ST and BC communities. After the election, the Congress has put a hold on several nominated posts, indicating a period of strategic reassessment. This pause has seen a flurry of activity, with key leaders and ministers travelling to Delhi along with Revanth Reddy to lobby for themselves or their preferred candidates.

According to sources, the party is now considering MP P Balram Naik, AICC secretary SA Sampath, MLA Adluri Laxman, Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, Ponnam Prabhakar and B Mahesh Kumar Goud for the post.

Among the leaders who reached Delhi include ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Dansari Anasuya and TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Congress leader said that the party is making consultations as the tenure of the present PCC chief will end on June 27 and an announcement on appointment of the new president is likely to be made in the next few days.

It is learnt that AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi will be attending a meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. During the meeting, she is likely to present a detailed report on socio-political dynamics of the party in the state.

The Congress leaders’ Delhi tour has also sparked speculation on appointments to various vacant posts in the party as well as the state government.

During his stay in Delhi, Revanth Reddy is also likely to take the high command’s approval to welcome more BRS MLAs into the party fold.