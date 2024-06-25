Goal is to make Hyderabad AI capital of the world: Sridhar

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government plans to introduce its new MSME policy in the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly, IT Minister D Sridhar said that the idea is to make Hyderabad the future capital of AI with special focus on MSMEs.

“Brain drain of the past will be reversed,” Sridhar Babu told a one-day conclave on MSME and Inclusive Growth organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here on Monday.

Another major announcement the minister made in response to a question was that the government was exploring possibilities of parallel rail connectivity along with the 320-km-long RRR.

The minister said that the new policy aims to promote inclusive growth within the MSME sector and is currently under development with input from industry stakeholders.

Seeking suggestions, the minister said that policy drafting of the policy is underway.

Stating that the state government plans to establish a skill university modelled after ISB (Indian School of Business), the minister said that it aims to enhance digital skills and prepare a skilled workforce to support the future needs of the IT and industrial sectors.

Disclosing the goals of the government, Sridhar Babu pointed out that it was on the evolution of Hyderabad as a global hub for AI (artificial intelligence), focusing particularly on supporting MSMEs in this sector. This vision includes leveraging local talent to prevent brain drain and positioning Hyderabad as a global centre for AI innovation, he said.

The minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to industrial growth across all sectors while highlighting the importance of continuity in policy across different administrations. Sridhar Babu also mentioned the state’s pioneering efforts in IT since 1992, including the establishment of the Software Technology Park of India.