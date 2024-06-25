Telangana HC rejects ex-MLA’s plea to quash complaint of kidnapping by his wife

HYDERABAD: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has rejected the quash petition filed by former MLA Bollineni Krishnaiah and two others.

The court directed the SHO, Raidurgam Police Station, Cyberabad, to proceed with the investigation based on a complaint lodged by Krishnaveni, wife of Bollineni Krishnaiah. The police had on January 8 registered a case (Crime No. 17/2024) under Sections 417, 420, 506 read with 34 of the IPC (cheating, fraud and misrepresentation) against Krishnaiah, Dr Hema and Dr VSV Prasad.

Krishnaveni, in her complaint, said that she legally married Krishnaiah in 2004 while working at Medwin Hospital in Nampally. At that time, Krishnaiah was the director of KIMS Hospital and later became its chairman. She claimed that Krishnaiah persuaded her to marry him saying that his relations with his first wife were strained as she could not bear children.

After their marriage, Krishnaiah and Krishnaveni had three children — a son and two daughters.

Krishnaveni alleged that Krishnaiah took two of their children to his separate house in Banjara Hills under the pretext of introducing them to his relatives and enrolled them in Oakridge International School at Khajaguda.

Krishnaveni claimed that Krishnaiah altered her children’s school records to list Dr Hema and Dr Prasad as their parents using forged documents. She also alleged that Krishnaiah threatened her with dire consequences if she insisted on being recognised as their mother.

In response to these allegations, Krishnaiah and the two others filed a criminal petition seeking to quash the FIR. After examining the case materials, the high court rejected the quash petition and instructed the police to continue their investigation. The court also vacated the stay order that had been previously granted in the quash petition.