Invite tenders for repairing Srisailam hydel station: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed the officials to invite tenders for repairing the fourth unit of Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station, which was gutted in a fire accident in August, 2020.
During a review meeting at Srisailam on Monday, the minister said that the delay on taking a decision on restoring the fourth unit of Srisailam hydel station would result in a loss of Rs 60 crore.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that this station would generate Rs 60 crore worth power in three months in every monsoon season and the repairs would cost just Rs 2 crore.
After the fire accident in 6x150MW electric station, the officials restored all the units, except the fourth unit. Now, the minister focussed on the restoration of this unit.
The minister, during the review, said that the state government would support the families of all employees who died in the fire accident. He enquired with the officials about the lessons that they learnt after the accident and suggested them to provide a small oxygen cylinder to everyone — right from the sweeper to the top official — who visit the plant.
Vikramarka wanted the MLAs to give proposals for the repairs of the Srisailam tail pond, which was breached in the past. He said that the government would take a positive decision soon on the issues like regularisations of artisans and other service matters.
He also said that there were no power cuts and required power was available for the state till 2029-30.
He said that the Genco would utilise the Hydel power generation facility at Srisailam to the optimum during the current season.
Earlier in the day, the minister visited Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several Congress MLAs accompanied him.
DME funds released
Meanwhile, Vikramarka released `406.75 crore, entire funds required for the financial year, for Director of Medical Education (DME). It would be a big relief for senior resident doctors, teaching, medical staff and paramedical staff as they would get their salaries and wages without any delay.
Earlier, the minister consoled a tribal woman, who was allegedly tortured by four persons in Nagarkurnool. He met her at the NIMS hospital in Hyderabad and assured that the government would provide free medical care to her. He also promised that the victim’s children would be provided education at a residential school. The government will also allocate farm land and a house under the Indiramma housing scheme to the victim, he said.
Free power scheme implementation
Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that free power up to 200 units scheme will be implemented in erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts with retrospective effect from March this year. At a review with Nagarkurnool district electricity officials on Monday, the minister said that zero power bills could not be issued in these two districts, due to election code. Those who consume up to 200 units and pay the bills, their amounts will be kept in their accounts and the money would be deducted if they consume more than 200 units in future, he said.