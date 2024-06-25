Invite tenders for repairing Srisailam hydel station: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday directed the officials to invite tenders for repairing the fourth unit of Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station, which was gutted in a fire accident in August, 2020.

During a review meeting at Srisailam on Monday, the minister said that the delay on taking a decision on restoring the fourth unit of Srisailam hydel station would result in a loss of Rs 60 crore.

Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that this station would generate Rs 60 crore worth power in three months in every monsoon season and the repairs would cost just Rs 2 crore.

After the fire accident in 6x150MW electric station, the officials restored all the units, except the fourth unit. Now, the minister focussed on the restoration of this unit.

The minister, during the review, said that the state government would support the families of all employees who died in the fire accident. He enquired with the officials about the lessons that they learnt after the accident and suggested them to provide a small oxygen cylinder to everyone — right from the sweeper to the top official — who visit the plant.

Vikramarka wanted the MLAs to give proposals for the repairs of the Srisailam tail pond, which was breached in the past. He said that the government would take a positive decision soon on the issues like regularisations of artisans and other service matters.

He also said that there were no power cuts and required power was available for the state till 2029-30.

He said that the Genco would utilise the Hydel power generation facility at Srisailam to the optimum during the current season.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and several Congress MLAs accompanied him.