Justice League: TCs can’t be held back over unpaid fees, rules judge

Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court has directed Sri Siddhartha High School, in Markendeya Colony of Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district, to issue Transfer Certificates (TCs) to the children of the petitioners within two weeks.

The court heard a writ petition filed by Vyshnav Dinesh and 42 others, challenging the failure of the district collector and the district education officer to address the school’s refusal to issue TCs.

The court reviewed the material facts of the case and concluded that the principal of the school had no right to withhold the TCs on the grounds of unpaid school fees. Justice Nanda said that a student’s certificate is their property, and the right of children to obtain TCs to transfer from one school to another cannot be denied by school authorities simply due to unpaid fees.

Widow of thunderbolt victim to get ex-gratia

The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to consider payment of ex-gratia to 35-year-old Banne Laxmamma whose husband died in 2019 due to a thunderbolt. Despite clear government orders from 2018, which stipulate an ex-gratia amount of Rs 6 lakh for families of thunderbolt victims, Laxmamma’s request had not been addressed. She had approached the Lokayukta in 2020 after her pleas for compensation went unheard. Her petition has been pending since then. Recently, she turned to the HC, seeking directives for the Lokayukta to expedite her application.