Talks fail, junior doctors to continue stir in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After a series of meetings and deliberations with health authorities, the Telangana Junior doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Monday decided to continue the statewide strike in government medical colleges.

Right from the morning, junior doctors boycotted OP, elective and ward services to exert pressure on the state government to agree to the demands of releasing stipends pending for over two months, a green channel for regular credit of the monthly stipends and an official order stating that the dues would be paid by the 10th of every month.

The junior doctors began the strike by staging protests in various medical colleges and government hospitals, including Gandhi and Osmania medical colleges in Hyderabad. Hundreds of doctors were seen sloganeering and holding placards from around 9 am.

Responding to the protests, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha called the JUDA for discussions in the afternoon. Following the meeting with the health minister, JUDA representatives also met the director of medical education Dr N Vani in the evening.

Late in the day, JUDA released a statement that the strike will continue as the assurances given by the health department were not satisfactory.