Telangana exploring ways to stop auction of mines

HYDERABAD: After the Union minister of mines wrote a letter, asking it to auction at least six mines by June 30, the state government is exploring ways to stop the auction process.

The state government is reportedly taking the matter seriously as there is a risk of Telangana losing rights over valuable mineral wealth due to the “mistakes made by the previous government”.

The state government is planning to urge the Centre to allocate these mines to public sector units and not private companies.

Official sources said that the previous BRS government gave green signal to auction of mines in Telangana and that is the reason the Centre is forcing the state government to auction mines.

It may be mentioned here that recently the Ministry of mines wrote a letter to the state government to auction at least six out of the 11 notified mines by June 30.

“The previous government took a decision to allocate all the mines and mineral wealth in the state to private companies. Eight years ago, related files were prepared to hand over limestone and iron ore mines to private companies. In 2018, the state government took a decision to auction three limestone mines in the state. As a part of that, plans have been made for auctioning of the limestone mines located in Pasupulabodu, Saidulunama and Sultanpur of Suryapet district, which are notified by the Centre. On September 16, 2020, the then chief secretary wrote a letter to the Union ministry, giving consent for the auction,” sources said.