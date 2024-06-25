Top cops work to decode Hyderabad gridlock

HYDERABAD: The three commissionerates have focused on traffic management through “community policing”.
While the Hyderabad commissionerate inducted NSS volunteers in addition to traffic volunteers (Traffic Farishtey), the Rachakonda police inducted its third batch of traffic volunteers while Cyberabad has a plan in the pipeline that would see deployment of traffic marshals in the IT corridor, in addition to the traffic volunteer system.
“When young NSS volunteers are trained in traffic regulations, they ensure their families don’t violate rules. When 30,000 volunteers are trained to follow traffic rules, it would change the mindset of 30,000 families,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday.
However, officials admit to a shortage of manpower.
Sources said that there are about 2,816 traffic personnel in Hyderabad, 610 in Rachakonda and 1,028 in Cyberabad, including administrative roles.
Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told TNIE, “For Cyberabad, the number of working traffic personnel is grossly inadequate. However, efforts are on to deploy more homeguards.”
Hyderabad Additional CP (Traffic) P Viswaprasad said, “The DGP has written to the government to recruit 2,000 homeguards for the three commissionerates. The process has started and we can expect more personnel.” Currently, there is about a 30% vacancy for the traffic personnel posts in Hyderabad and 28% in Rachakonda, as per sources.
A police officer said: “We would require at least another 500-600 cops while another said, “We also have 45 civil constables in recruitment and may get over 300 officers from Armed Reserves, who could be deployed for traffic management.”
While the NSS students and traffic volunteers regulate traffic as part of non-remunerative service, the Cyberabad police has also held talks with IT companies to depute traffic marshals to manage flow.“These marshalls would be hired by firms, trained by police and deployed on roads,” sources said.
Short-staffed
No. of working traffic personnel
Hyd: 2,816
Rachakonda: 610
Cyberabad: 1,028
Vacant posts
Hyd: 30%
Rachakonda: 28%
Plans from commissionerates:
Hyd: Traffic Farishtey & NSS volunteers
Rachakonda: Traffic volunteers
Cyberabad: Traffic volunteers & Traffic marshals (new initiative)