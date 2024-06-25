Top cops work to decode Hyderabad gridlock

HYDERABAD: The three commissionerates have focused on traffic management through “community policing”.

While the Hyderabad commissionerate inducted NSS volunteers in addition to traffic volunteers (Traffic Farishtey), the Rachakonda police inducted its third batch of traffic volunteers while Cyberabad has a plan in the pipeline that would see deployment of traffic marshals in the IT corridor, in addition to the traffic volunteer system.

“When young NSS volunteers are trained in traffic regulations, they ensure their families don’t violate rules. When 30,000 volunteers are trained to follow traffic rules, it would change the mindset of 30,000 families,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Monday.

However, officials admit to a shortage of manpower.

Sources said that there are about 2,816 traffic personnel in Hyderabad, 610 in Rachakonda and 1,028 in Cyberabad, including administrative roles.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told TNIE, “For Cyberabad, the number of working traffic personnel is grossly inadequate. However, efforts are on to deploy more homeguards.”