Venkat asks Gadkari to convert 16 state highways into NHs

HYDERABAD: Roads & Building Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday urged Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to convert 16 state highways into national highways and allocate NH numbers to them. A request was made to allocate the numbers to national highways.

Venkat met Gadkari in New Delhi and spoke about the roads in Telangana and allocation of funds.

Later speaking to the media, he said that he requested the Union minister to expedite construction of Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover as the works have been going on for the last four years.

He said that the Union minister responded immediately and ordered the authorities to terminate the existing contract and invite new tenders to complete the works.

He said that due to the election code, work on converting Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH into a six-lane highway has been delayed a bit. “Though GMR company is supposed to take over the toll road work and complete it by 2024, they have not completed the work due to various reasons. Due to this many accidents are occurring every day and people are losing their lives. So, I urged the Union minister to complete works at the earliest,” he said.