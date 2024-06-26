BRS, Congress leaders placed under house arrest over alleged fly ash scam

KARIMNAGAR : The ongoing war of words between the BRS and Congress leaders over an alleged scam in transportation of fly ash from Ramagundam NTPC created mild tension in Chelpur village on Tuesday, leading to police placing pink party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and grand old party’s Huzurabad in-charge Vodithela Pranav under house arrest.

Responding to Kaushik levelling corruption allegations against Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Pranav had dared the Huzurabad BRS legislator to take a pledge at Chelpur Hanuman temple to prove his claims.

As Kaushik accepted the challenge, mild tension prevailed in Chelpur village as well as on the temple premises where banners were erected, criticising the BRS leader.

In an attempt to prevent any untoward incidents occurring in the village, police imposed Section 144. They also placed Kaushik under house arrest at his Veenavanka residence.

Kaushik, however, took the pledge at his residence and said that he stands by the allegations he made against minister Prabhakar.

“Now it’s the turn of the minister to prove that he is innocent by taking a similar pledge at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple,” he said.

Kaushik took Rs 20L bribe, says sarpanch

Meanwhile, former sarpanch and Congress leader Nerella Mahender Goud took a pledge at the Hanuman temple, stating that the Kaushik took a `20 lakh bribe from him in the past with the promise of providing a job in the legal department.