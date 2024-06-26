Deputy CM Bhatti, IT Minister meets MLC T Jeevan Reddy at his residence to pacify him

HYDERABAD : With MLC T Jeevan Reddy remaining indignant over the Congress welcoming Jagtial BRS MLA M Sanjay Kumar into its fold, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and others met the former at his residence on Tuesday in an attempt to pacify him. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi also spoke to Jeevan Reddy over phone.

Jeevan objected to the Congress inducting Sanjay, who he fought for over a decade in the elections, and that too without even intimating him. The veteran leader reportedly expressed his unwillingness to withdraw his statement on resigning as an MLC over the issue.

When contacted, Jeevan Reddy told TNIE that he is “undecided” over meeting the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Jeevan Reddy sought the appointment of the Council chairman, possibly to tender his resignation. He, however, affirmed that he would stay with the Congress.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said that Jeevan Reddy is an asset to the party and they are not ready to lose him. He said that they will raise issues that Jeevan Reddy mentioned with the party high command.