Expedite NH works, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urges Centre

HYDERABAD : Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday met National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the works related to NHs in Telangana.

He requested the NHAI chairman to initiate works on six-laning of Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 without waiting for the outcome of the dispute with the BOT concessionaire GMR company to prevent loss of lives due to accidents.

He also urged him to find an early solution to the NGT-related issues pertaining to the Hyderabad-Manneguda section of NH 163 and commence the four-laning works that are pending for more than a year.

Meanwhile, ministers Venkat Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy made a courtesy call on Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy in New Delhi and urged him to ensure that the Centre allocates and releases required funds for the development of Telangana.