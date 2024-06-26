Experts: Technology making it easy for students to procure narcotics

HYDERABAD : With the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking falling on Wednesday, law enforcement officials, doctors and experts have expressed concern over technological advancements making it easier for youngsters and students to get access to drugs.

The integration of technology into everyday life has altered how students access and engage with illicit substances. Social media platforms and messaging apps serve as conduits for drug transactions, where students learn the jargon and techniques involved in procuring drugs discreetly. Despite heightened awareness and preventive measures, the avenues through which young people are procuring drugs have evolved. Gone are the days when drugs were primarily obtained through shadowy alleyways or dubious acquaintances, experts said, adding that students now have multiple ways to get access to drugs and narcotics to access substances, often right under the noses of unsuspecting adults.

Explaining the issue, a psychologist, Devika Rani, said, “It is about vulnerability, which is exploited by peddlers and predators, particularly among adults. However, for students, it’s the pervasive influence of peer pressure, media exposure and the impact of AI algorithms that shape their perception and behaviour towards drug use.”