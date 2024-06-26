Five youths booked for rape of minor under influence of ganja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : The alleged gangrape of a minor girl under the influence of ganja by five youngsters in Neredmet came to light on Tuesday.

The girl met the accused through a mutual friend. They introduced her to ganja and reportedly assaulted her while she was under its influence. However, she hid the incident from her mother.

Months later, her mother noticed changes in the girl’s body. After repeated interrogations, she revealed the details of the incident to her mother, who reported the incident to Kachiguda police. A case, under gangrape charges and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, was registered at the Kachiguda police station and later transferred to Neredmet as the offence took place in this police station limits.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the five youths involved in the crime.

Survivor met accused through mutual friend

