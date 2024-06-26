Migration of MLAs: Congress leaders wary of overzealous minister

HYDERABAD : The ongoing migration of MLAs from the BRS to Congress has not just sown seeds of discontent in the grand old party but also created doubts about the sincerity of the migrants. Congress leaders are questioning the logic behind these defections even as the allegiance of the migrant MLAs has become a point of contention.

Senior Congress leaders allege that a particular minister is lobbying hard and making offers to BRS MLAs to convince them to change parties. Some believe that this particular minister has a singular purpose — to eradicate the BRS.

However, what is most galling for Congresss leaders is that even senior leaders like T Jeevan Reddy remain uninformed about who is joining the party.

The secrecy behind the migration is also leading to Congress leaders debating the motivation driving the migrant MLAs —whether they are driven by loyalty to the Congress, or by service inclination as professed, or by the allure of power.

Bid to dismantle BRS

The above-mentioned minister, in particular, is going the extra mile to dismantle the BRS by persuading MLAs to defect through promises of positions, contracts, and the clearing of long-standing bills. This approach has caused frustration among senior ministers who feel sidelined.

The minister is also known for engineering the defections of MLAs such as Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkat Rao and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. These defections have taken place without the knowledge or involvement of other senior party members, further aggravating tensions.

Uneasy over the developments, another senior minister has reportedly reached out to general secretary KC Venugopal, informing him of the situation and requesting control over the other minister’s actions regarding the joining of MLAs. A party committee, led by former minister K Jana Reddy, is expected to address new joinings.