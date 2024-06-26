PPA probe: KCR seeks stay on summons

HYDERABAD : BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on all proceedings before the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission probing the alleged irregularities in the power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chhattisgarh and also in the construction of Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal plants.

KCR moved court days after the Narasimha Reddy Commission summoned him to appear before it.

Mentioning this, the former chief minister’s petition said that the summons was “arbitrary, illegal, ultra-vires and contrary to the provisions of Commissioners of Inquiry Act, 1952”, and requested the court to set aside the same.

He named the state government, the Commission of Inquiry and Justice L Narasimha Reddy as respondents. The petition challenged GO 9 issued by the state government constituting the one-man commission.

In his petition, Rao argued that the appropriate State Electricity Regulatory Commission holds the jurisdiction to adjudicate disputes related to electricity purchase and procurement processes of distribution licences, including pricing and PPAs.

He asserted that the impugned order issued by the Energy department principal secretary lacked jurisdiction and constituted an usurpation of the judicial powers vested in the appropriate commissions constituted by an Act of Parliament.

HC stays ‘rail roko’ case

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the High Court on Tuesday stayed the investigation into a case registered against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the 2011 “rail roko” protest. The police had booked cases against KCR, K Kavitha, Prof M Kodandaram and others for the rail blockade at the height of the statehood movement

Narasimha Reddy continuing as commission head is illegal: KCR

KCR also highlighted that the continuation of Justice Narasimha Reddy as the head of the commission, despite his request, dated June 15, 2024, for recusal citing detailed reasons was contrary to the principles of natural justice and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

KCR also challenged the letter dated June 19, 2024, summoning him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry. He contended that any action by the state government should be in accordance with the Central Electricity Act, 2003 and the present Commission of Inquiry is in contravention to the Central Act.