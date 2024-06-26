Protesting junior doctors in Telangana refuse to budge, seek govt timeline

HYDERABAD : The Telangana junior doctors strike continued for the second day on Tuesday. Junior doctors stated that while there was some progress on their demands on Monday, the protest will continue till all demands are met and the government provides a timeline for their promises.

Dr G Sai Sri Harsha, President of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) said that they had been protesting over various demands like security for doctors, budget allocation for the procurement of buses, construction of hostels, and road repairs at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal and new hostels for Osmania Medical College and Gandhi Medical College. Regarding the budget release order on stipends, he said, “We are expecting that there won’t be any further delays, he said.”

Dr Vamsi, a junior doctor participating in the strike at Gandhi Hospital, said, “We need proper guidelines and a timeline for the promises.”

As the strike continues, Dr M Raja Rao, Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, told TNIE that plans are in place to ensure that patient care is not affected even if emergency services are blocked. In such a scenario, non-clinical doctors, such as doctors of microbiology or pathology, will be brought in and duty roasters will be revised. “I can assure that patient care will not be affected,” he said.