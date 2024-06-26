Telangana: Charity that raised Rs 300 crore ‘to help poor’ raided by ED

HYDERABAD : The Enforcement Directorate has conducted searches at 11 locations linked to key office bearers of the Operation Mobilisation (OM) Group of Charities under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and found evidence of diversion of funds.

In a release, the ED said that it conducted the searches over June 21 and seized incriminating documents, digital devices, records of clandestine transactions and benami companies.

“In addition, several properties of the key functionaries of the OM group, suspected to be acquired out of the proceeds of crime, have been unearthed,” the release said.

It said that it initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Telangana CID against OM group and others for raising around `300 crore from foreign donors through “Operation Mobilization and Dalit Freedom Network” based in the USA, Canada, the UK, Australia, Argentina, Denmark, Germany, Finland, Ireland, Malaysia, Norway, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Romania, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland. The group claimed to provide free education and food to Dalit and downtrodden children studying in more than 100 Good Shepherd Schools run by them, but diverting the said funds for asset creation and other unauthorised purposes, the ED said.

The CID investigation revealed that suppressing the fact of sponsorship of students, tuition and other fees ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month were collected from the students and diverted to fixed deposits or to other related entities of OM group.

Funds received from the government under the Right to Education Act were not recorded properly and other incomes were grossly underreported in the books of accounts, the ED said. It said that preliminary investigation revealed that several suspicious transactions indicating diversion of the funds of the OM group and multiple immovable properties of the key office bearers of the group spread across Telangana, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

ED investigation also revealed that FCRA registrations for most of the group entities were not renewed and to bypass the same, foreign funds received in FCRA registered ‘OM Books Foundation’ were diverted to other group entities as loans which are yet to be repaid. PMLA investigation also revealed that office bearers of Operation Mobilisation group were employed as consultants with shell entities incorporated in Goa and were receiving salaries.

Group runs good shepherd schools

