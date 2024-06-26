Telangana: Forest department, farmer family file complaints over land issue, obstruction

ADILABAD : A series of complaints have been filed with the Penchkalpet police after forest staffers went to the house of a local farmer for inquiry over allegations of sowing seeds on land under the Revenue department in Dhargapalli village of Kumurambheem Asifabad district late on Monday.

On the one hand, the forest authorities said the family members of the farmer, K Sudhakar, obstructed them from carrying out their duties and even used derogatory language against the staffers. Conversely, the family members alleged that the authorities entered their house using force in a bid to take Sudhakar away. Those who tried to stop them, including women, were subjected to physical force, they claimed. Both sides have filed complaints with the police.

According to sources, Sudhakar and another farmer, R Suresh, have been clearing out five acres of land belonging to the Revenue department. However, forest officials took cognisance of the issue and directed them to not do so. However, on Monday night, the farmers allegedly sowed seeds on the field, prompting a visit from the forest authorities to Dhargapalli village.

Speaking to TNIE, in-charge forest range officer (FRO) G Sudhakar said the farmers were attempting to cultivate crops on revenue land, but it had been under the control of the Forest department for the past five years. However, since there were trees on the land parcel, they decided to clear it, resulting in an initial warning from the authorities, he said.

Despite this, they sowed seeds on the piece of land, which prompted the forest staffers to visit the village for an inquiry. “However, the farmers and their family members used foul language against the forest staff and obstructed them from performing their official duties,” the FRO said, adding that a complaint in this regard was lodged at the Penchkalpet police station.

Penchkalpet Sub-Inspector has received the complaints and carrying out an initial inquiry.