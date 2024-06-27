Customs officials search residence of Ponguleti’s son in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Chennai Customs officials conducted searches at the residence of Ponguleti Harsha Reddy, son of Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, in Hyderabad on Wednesday in a case related to alleged smuggling of luxury watches worth Rs 1.7 crore.

Harsha is also the director of Raghava Projects.

A constable belonging to Hyderabad city police, who assisted the Customs team, confirmed the development. The searches went on for nearly six hours, he told TNIE.

Earlier, when contacted by this newspaper, the Revenue minister neither confirmed nor denied the searches at his son’s residence. “I am in Delhi and busy with party and official work,” the minister said.

The Chennai Customs had issued summons to Harsha Reddy, for his alleged involvement in smuggling of high-end watches worth over Rs 1.7 crore. Harsha was asked to appear on April 4. But in a letter dated April 3, he expressed his inability to show up, stating that he was recovering from dengue fever, Customs sources had said. However, he then agreed to appear after April 27, as per medical advice, sources had added.