Former CM KCR meets party MLAs for second consecutive day

SIDDIPET : BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with party MLAs at his Erravalli farmhouse for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The legislators, who missed Tuesday’s meeting for various reasons, met the former chief minister on Wednesday. They included Marri Rajasekhar Reddy (Malkajgiri), Ch Malla Reddy (Medchal), Bandari Lakshma Reddy (Uppal), Vemula Prashanth Reddy (Balkonda) and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (Jangaon).

Former legislators Jeevan Reddy (Armoor), Balka Suman (Manakondur), Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao and ZP chairperson Veleti Roja Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Rao reportedly told the MLAs not to give in to pressure tactics being adopted by the Congress government and to stay with the pink party as the “future belongs to the BRS”.

He also spoke about the alleged failures of the present government, especially non-implementation of welfare schemes, and revealed the party’s plan to take on the government with these issues as the main agenda in the coming days. While leaving the farmhouse, when the media asked Malla Reddy about the purpose of the meeting, he said: “We have discussed a lot of issues. We will reveal all the details some time later.”