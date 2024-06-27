Kerala man dies in Hyderabad after train’s middle berth falls on him

HYDERABAD : A 60-year-old train passenger from Kerala died here in a private hospital while undergoing treatment a few days after the hook holding the middle berth accidentally detached and the seat fell on him.

The victim, identified as Ali Khan TK, was travelling from Thrissur to Agra Cantonment in the Millennium Express on June 16. He was travelling on the lower berth of the sleeper coach, the police said.

The middle berth was reportedly chained improperly and during the journey, the hook got detached. The middle berth fell on him and he suffered a neck injury. Due to the impact, he fell unconscious, the police said. The railway staff received information about the incident around 6.30 pm and made an unscheduled stop at Ramagundam to detrain him and admit him to a nearby hospital.

Ali was later shifted to a private hospital in Warangal and again to another private hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, for better treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries and died while undergoing treatment on June 24. After his death, the Mancherial railway police registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Railways issued a statement on X saying, “It is clarified that the seat was not in damaged condition, neither it had fell down nor crashed/fallen. The seat was checked at Nizamuddin station and found Ok.”

The spokesperson reiterated that the berth fell down due to improper placement of the chain.