Man arrested for impersonating MRO official in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Medchal police arrested a man for allegedly posing as a representative of the MRO.

The accused, Mahender Reddy, a resident of Pudur village of Medchal, in a bid to earn easy money, took to impersonating an officer from the MRO. He asked one BL Reddy from Gangasthan Venture to give him Rs 2 lakh, which he subsequently paid. Later, the accused returned to his office and demanded that he pay another Rs 3 crore and threatened that if he did not pay him the money, Mahender would get his firm closed.

Following this, BL Reddy approached Medchal MRO Shailaja and enquired about the incident. Realising that Mahender was duping people in the name of the official, she lodged a complaint with the Medchal police.

The police registered a case against Mahender under Sections 420, 419 and 170 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of cheating and impersonating a public servant. He has now been sent to judicial remand.