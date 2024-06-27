Telangana: Cabinet expansion likely in July first week

HYDERABAD : There is a buzz in the corridors of power that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is planning to expand his Cabinet.

As six berths are vacant in his Cabinet, there is an expectation in the air that he would fill most or all of them. According to reliable sources, the expansion is expected to take place within a week from now. There are also reports that the expansion will take place on July 2.

Sources in the party indicate that the chief minister is likely to visit Delhi once again to get its clearance after selection of leaders he intends to induct into the Cabinet.

The CM held a series of meetings with the party’s leaders, including former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, during his recent visit to Delhi.

During the meetings, he reportedly placed a few names before them for consideration.

Later, the party’s top brass also consulted senior leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who were also in Delhi when Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi took place.

Consensus reached on three to four names

It is learnt that the leaders have reached a consensus on three to four names understood to have been cleared by the party.

The grand old party is reportedly contemplating giving representation to diverse communities in the Cabinet. It is likely to pick SC, ST and BC MLAs for the Cabinet berths.

Incidentally, multiple leaders from the Reddy community are also lobbying for berths.

One question that remains unanswered is whether Revanth Reddy will take “turncoat” MLAs who joined the ranks of the grand old party from the BRS. They include Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The party also cannot overlook the fact that there is no representation in the Cabinet from Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Adilabad. In contrast, there are two or more ministers from Nalgonda, Warangal, and Khammam — the regions where the Congress is strong.

According to sources, the party is considering N Balu Naik, Vakiti Srihari Mudiraj, Veerlapally Shankar, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Dr Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, P Sudharshan Reddy, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, K Premsagar Rao and G Vivek.

The top leaders, including ministers and those who are aspiring for ministerial berths, are in the national capital.