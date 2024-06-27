Telangana HC hears petition challenging judicial inquiry into power procurements

HYDERABAD: A Division Bench of the Telangana High Court convened on Thursday to hear a writ petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Chief Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, the former Chief Minister of Telangana.

The petition challenges the validity of GO 9 issued by the Energy (Power.II) Department on March 14, 2024. This government order established a one-man commission led by Justice L. Narsimha Reddy to conduct a judicial inquiry into the decisions made by the previous Telangana government regarding power procurement from Chhattisgarh by Telangana State DISCOMS and the construction of the Bhadradri Thermal Power Plant at Manuguru and Yadadri Thermal Plant at Damarcherla by TS GENCO.

Senior Counsel Aditya Sondhi, representing the petitioner, argued that the commission, led by Justice Reddy, acted beyond its jurisdiction as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, and contravened the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003. Sondhi emphasized that the commission’s actions, including holding a press conference and making unilateral allegations against Rao, were illegal and arbitrary. He further contended that these actions violated principles of natural justice and were contrary to Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

Counsel Sondhi presented various judgments from the Supreme Court and other High Courts to support his arguments. He also highlighted that Rao had previously requested Justice Reddy to recuse himself from the inquiry, citing detailed reasons in his letter. The request was based on the belief that the inquiry was being conducted in a manner that was biased and unjust.

After hearing the arguments, the Division Bench, overruled objections raised by Registry and decided to adjourn the matter to Friday for further consideration.